Five Maltese Hillclimb drivers competed in Erice Hillclimb in Sicily last weekend.

James Dunford, on Norma M20F, competed in GROUP CN 2000cc, Darren Camilleri (Tatuus Honda) raced in group E2SS 2000cc, Didier Bugeja (Peugeot 106) was in action in group E1 1600cc, Edward Calleja (Lotus Elise Honda) competed in Group E2SH over 3000cc and David Grech (Ford escort MK2) was in group E1 1400cc.

Didier Bugeja finished in third place in his class and eighth in the E1 group, beating his own time two years ago with a staggering 2.5 seconds.

Darren Camilleri ended the day first in class and 15th overall.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta