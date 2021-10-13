Five Maltese Hillclimb Racing Teams members of the Island Car Club represented Malta at the FIA Hillclimb Masters in Braga in Portugal last weekend.

The Masters brought together the winners of national championships recognised by the local ASNs, the Malta Motorsport Federation in the case of Malta, as well as the winners of the FIA Championship, Challenge and Cup.

Together with their respective teams, the five drivers that represented Malta were Kurt Camilleri, Keith Camilleri, Kenneth Camilleri, Matthew Zammit, and Zach Zammit.

The federation chose Jonathan Tonna as Team Captain while William England represented the MMF in his capacity of vice-president.

Dylan Darmanin also accompanied the contingent as the official photographer.

