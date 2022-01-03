The Malta Beekeepers’ Association has launched a guarantee mark for pure Malta honey.

Association president Victor Busuttil said the unique mark will give deserved added value to the genuine producer by making the product stand out, and reassure the customer.

The quality mark confirms that the content is pure honey produced by honey bees from floral sources in Malta. Beekeepers applying the holographic mark on the jars have to follow pre-determined criteria.

A certified producers’ list is also accessible at: maltabeekeepersassociation.com/authorised-producer.