Michigan isn't just an important state for US presidential hopeful Joe Biden, whose win there took him a huge step closer to White House victory.

It is also crucial for the son of a Maltese man who emigrated to the US in the 1960s.

Maltese-American Darrin Camilleri, has just been re-elected to the Michigan House of Representatives for the third time, representing the 23rd district.

The Democrat took to social media to thank his supporters in the collection of cities known as Downriver, just south of Detroit, promising to work for them and the family.

Camilleri is proud of his Maltese heritage, going as far as sponsoring legislation to declare September 19 as an official Maltese-American heritage day on his constituents’ calendars.

Camilleri's grandfather, Carmelo, emigrated from Malta in the 1960s to Detroit. Photo: Instagram

He has spoken proudly of his late "Nannu Carmelo", who took the "brave journey to the US from Malta in the 1960s - uprooting his whole family and life to take a bet on Detroit."

And he found common ground with former US presidential election hopeful, Pete Buttigieg, as one of the "handful of Maltese-Americans in public office".

"Both of our fathers were born in Malta," he said after a meeting last year. "We talk food, the love of our island and the origins of our families here in Malta."

Darrin Camilleri, right, with former US Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, right. Photo: Instagram

The 23rd district’s newly-reelected representative also serves as the House’s Whip.

His key electoral pledges are based on fostering economic security by raising the minimum wage and implementing a graduated income tax, ensuring pensions for civil servants are safeguarded from retirement taxes and promoting affordable access to healthcare.

Camilleri also believes in public education, pledging to support investment to avert what his campaign refers to as ‘Michigan’s literary crisis.’ He has also spoken out against corporate polluters and the need to hold them accountable.