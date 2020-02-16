The Maltese community in Rome commemorated the feast of Malta’s national patron saint on February 11, the day after its celebration here in Malta. Rev. Michael Farrugia concelebrated Mass with 12 Maltese priests at the Carmelite church in Via della Conciliazione. Malta’s ambassador to Italy, Joseph Cuschieri, was the guest of honour. The staff working at the Maltese embassy in Rome and members of the Maltese community living in the Italian capital city participated as well. The ambassador offered a bouquet of flowers to Our Lady of Mount Carmel as a token. A buffet, courtesy of the Maltese embassy, concluded the event.