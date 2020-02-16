The Maltese community in Rome commemorated the feast of Malta’s national patron saint on February 11, the day after its celebration here in Malta. Rev. Michael Farrugia concelebrated Mass with 12 Maltese priests at the Carmelite church in Via della Conciliazione. Malta’s ambassador to Italy, Joseph Cuschieri, was the guest of honour. The staff working at the Maltese embassy in Rome and members of the Maltese community living in the Italian capital city participated as well. The ambassador offered a bouquet of flowers to Our Lady of Mount Carmel as a token. A buffet, courtesy of the Maltese embassy, concluded the event.

Times of Malta Premium

This article is part of our premium content. You have exceeded your 10 free articles for this month. A subscription is required to access Times of Malta content from overseas.Register"> to get 10 free articles per month. Subscribe to gain access to our premium content and services. Your subscription will also enable you to view all of the week's e-paper editions (both Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta), view exclusive content, have full access to our newspaper archive to download editions from 1930 to today, and access the website in full from overseas. All of this will also be available to you from our tablet and mobile apps. Already have an account? Sign in here.