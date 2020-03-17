Maltese in the UK are being urged to return home as soon as possible by the high commission in London for fear that repatriation at a later stage may not be possible.

Times of Malta is informed that Maltese nationals living in the UK are being contacted by the Maltese high commission and told to book the soonest flight back to Malta or risk being stuck in the UK indefinitely.

“I received a call today and was told that air travel will become difficult and that I should get on a flight home, ideally today,” former Times of Malta reporter Philip Leone Ganado said.

He added that during the phone call, it had been suggested to him that it would not be long before Malta International Airport shut its doors.

Contacted on Tuesday, a spokesman for the office of the prime minister said that no decision had been taken to shut the Luqa airport at this time.

A senior government source meanwhile said that that the direction being given to Maltese abroad to return home was largely out of concern that it could become difficult to repatriate them at a later stage.