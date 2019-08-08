A Maltese international footballer has admitted harassing his ex-girlfriend by following her and bombarding her with calls in breach of a protection order.

Clifford Gatt Baldacchino, 31, currently playing with Gżira United, also admitted to misuse of telecommunications equipment and causing the woman to fear violence.

He was remanded in custody pending judgment.

The man was further accused of breaching a protection order issued just under a fortnight ago, as well as a suspended sentence delivered six days ago.

Few details of the alleged wrongdoing were revealed in open court. However, the accused reportedly followed his ex-girlfriend to the beach on Sunday, walking away without talking to her.

On Wednesday, he repeatedly called her mobile number, causing the woman to fear for her personal safety.

Presiding magistrate Ian Farrugia warned the Mr Baldacchino that the case "carries a substantial punishment".

After being granted time to reconsider, the man confirmed his guilty plea.

The case was adjourned for judgment and the accused was remanded in custody. Bail was not requested.

Inspector Robert Vella prosecuted. Lawyer Jean Paul Sammut was defence counsel.