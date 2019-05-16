‘The Profile of the Maltese Investor’ was the main theme of a seminar organised for Bank of Valletta’s financial advisors.

The presentation was delivered by Antonietta Bonello, the author of a research publication based on the statistical datafrom 370 responses to a questionnaire directed at active Maltese investors.

Speaking about the seminar, Mark Agius, executive, wealth management emphasised the importance of determining the profile of the investor.

“It is paramount that our financial advisors have the skills and tools to determine the investment goals and level of risk the investor is willing to take. These have to go hand in hand with well-managed and diversified assets,” Agius said.

“Diversification across equities, bonds and money-market instruments helps mitigate any negative economic effects and ensure the long-term viability of your assets.

Bonello’s research sheds light on to the major characteristics of the local financial investors who trades on the Malta Stock Exchange, delving into variables affecting the investor’s trading decisions.

Key areas explored included investor’s expectations, returns from investment, risk and loss aversions, disposition effect, financial literacy, and overconfidence. The study also analysed the influence of financial advisors on the investor’s risk appetite. Bonello substantiated her findings through interviews with 29 financial advisors operating in different localities around Malta and Gozo to corroborate her research findings.

In his closing remarks, BOV director Paul Azzopardi said: “The profile of an investor is the sum of their values, lifestyle, financial resources, time frames and tolerance to risk. We have full confidence that our financial advisors have the skills and tools to determine the investor’s profile and tailor a specific portfolio to satisfy these criteria and achieve the customer’s goals.”