The Malta Judo squad made up of Isaac Bezzina (-100kgs), Kris Samuel Bartolo (-81kgs), James Zahra (-60kgs), and Katryna Esposito (-48kgs), travelled to Tunis, to take part in the Continental Open.

The Maltese contingent could not have hoped for a better start to the competition after Esposito won the bronze medal in the -48kgs category on Day One.

The category was contested by 12 athletes from seven countries.

Esposito first eliminated the Arab Judo Championships silver medallist Kaddour Houaria from Algeria.

