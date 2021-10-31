Anthia A. Zammit recently presented the ninth edition of The Life Sciences Law Review and the fourth edition of The Healthcare Law Review to President George Vella.

Zammit, a lawyer with extensive experience in European law that applies to the regulation of medicinal products and medical devices, was selected to author the Malta chapters.

Anthia Zammit with President Vella.

The Life Sciences Law Review covers 28 jurisdictions, giving an overview of legal requirements of interest to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies throughout the life cycle of a regulated product, from discovery to clinical trials, the marketing authorisation process, post-approval controls, and pricing and reimbursement.

The Healthcare Law Review introduces the healthcare economies and legal frameworks in 15 jurisdictions at a unique time for healthcare delivery. Internationally, governments and the private sector have promoted innovation, expanded capacity, and asked more of their healthcare systems and professionals than was ever thought possible.

Zammit and the president discussed the management and procurement of sustainable models of healthcare delivery at an affordable cost to the Maltese national health service.

The president discussed the Malta Community Chest Fund’s role in financing medical treatment and its contribution to advancing healthcare access in Malta.