Tenishia Thornton showcased her strength and ability at the IWF Grand Prix in Qatar, which also served as a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Despite facing some tough opposition, the Maltese weightlifter produced her best-ever performance in an Olympic qualifier when she lifted a total of 191kg to finish in a remarkable seventh place.

In the snatch event, Thornton opened with a solid 83kg, followed by another successful lift at 86kg.

Although narrowly missing her third attempt at 88kg, she demonstrated resilience heading into the Clean & Jerk phase.

Starting with a successful 101kg, Thornton faced a setback with a failed 105kg attempt on her second try. However, she rebounded impressively, nailing the lift on her third and final attempt.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com