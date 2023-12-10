Tenishia Thornton showcased her strength and ability at the IWF Grand Prix in Qatar, which also served as a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Despite facing some tough opposition, the Maltese weightlifter produced her best-ever performance in an Olympic qualifier when she lifted a total of 191kg to finish in a remarkable seventh place.

In the snatch event, Thornton opened with a solid 83kg, followed by another successful lift at 86kg.

Although narrowly missing her third attempt at 88kg, she demonstrated resilience heading into the Clean & Jerk phase.

Starting with a successful 101kg, Thornton faced a setback with a failed 105kg attempt on her second try. However, she rebounded impressively, nailing the lift on her third and final attempt.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.