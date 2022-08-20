A Maltese man is under arrest in Sicily after police there caught him with almost 18kg of cannabis hidden inside a car he was driving.

The suspect, who is 40, was stopped for a search as he was about to board a ferry to Malta at Pozzallo.

A search of his car, which bears Maltese number plates, revealed 143 packets of cannabis weighing a combined total of 17.74kg.

The man was arrested and taken to a police lock-up in Ragusa, Sicilian news outlet La Sicilia reported.