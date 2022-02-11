A Maltese man has been caught allegedly trying to smuggle more than €115,000 into Italy.

The Italian Guardia di Finanza said a 47-year-old hauler had been caught trying to smuggle the money into the Sicilian port of Catania.

He had just driven his vehicle off a ferry when Italian customs officials and police officers started a routine inspection.

They said he had started acting suspiciously, giving contradictory answers and appearing uneasy.

This led officials to conduct a thorough search of his vehicle.

They said that a bag stuffed with cash was found concealed in a false bulkhead between the car’s cabin and the engine cavity.

The man had not declared the cash, even though authorities should be informed of anything over €10,000 being taken across the border.