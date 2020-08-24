A Maltese man wanted by investigators in the United States has been arrested at his home in St Paul's Bay.
The 57-year-old is wanted in connection with alleged sex crimes involving children aged under 16, which took place in the United States, the police said.
The man is not believed to have committed similar crimes in Malta.
Extradition proceedings are expected to be launched in court in the coming days.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us