More than three-quarters of Maltese men who never performed a testicular self-examination blamed this on lack of know-how, according to a study commissioned by the Marigold Foundation.

Between 15 and 20 cases of testicular cancer were recorded annually over the last few years, with up to two people dying every year, Cancer Pathways director Danika Marmarà said on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference on the findings of the study, Dr Marmarà noted that early detection was extremely important in curing the disease. However, the research highlighted the fact that the majority of Maltese men did not know how to examine themselves and lacked knowledge about the cancer.

The study found that 66 per cent of men had never tested themselves and these were more likely to be pensioners or unemployed, be over 36 years old and come from a lower socio-economic background.

Only a quarter of them identified the feeling of heaviness or sensitivity in the scrotum as a symptom of testicular cancer.

Furthermore, men were misinformed about the disease, with only 16.6 per cent being aware that the 15- to 44-year age group was most prone to developing the cancer.

The Marigold Foundation commissioned the research as part of the Pink October and Movember campaign that was launched in September.

The campaign is aimed at raising funds and generating more awareness regarding breast, prostate and testicular cancer.