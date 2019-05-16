On Wednesday, MEPs voted on the size of Parliament’s 20 committees and two sub-committees. Their composition was confirmed by political groups later on the same day.

The complete list of full members is available here. Chairs will be elected at each committee’s and subcommittee’s constitutive meeting.

The committees of which Malta's six MEPs are Members and/or Substitute Members are as follows:



AGIUS SALIBA Alex (S&D)

Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection (Member)

Committee on Petitions (Member)

Committee on Employment and Social Affairs (Substitute)



CASA David (EPP)

Committee on Employment and Social Affairs (Member)

Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (Substitute)



CUTAJAR Josianne (S&D)

Committee for Industry, Research and Energy (Member)

Committee on Transport and Tourism (Substitute)

Committee on Regional Development (Substitute)



DALLI Miriam (S&D)

Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (Member)

Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (Substitute)



METSOLA Roberta (EPP)

Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (Member)

Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (Substitute)



SANT Alfred (S&D)

Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (Member)

Committee on Petitions (Member)

Committee on Budgets (Substitute)