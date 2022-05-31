May 29, 1972 saw the founding of sovereign Malta’s first-ever Maltese-run and Maltese-commanded military flying unit. The unit in question was of ‘flight’ strength and was designated ‘The Helicopter Flight’.

This year, therefore, marks the half-century anniversary of the birth of Malta’s air force. The birth (delivery) of the infant flying unit to Malta was completed on May 29, 1972. The delivery occurred over three stages.

Stage 1: on April 24, 1972, a technical cadre under Lieutenant Schoeder (under the base facilities set-up team led by Colonel Hoffmeister) had come to Malta from Fassberg Fliegerhorst (air base) in Germany. In a Times of Malta article, dated April 25, 1972 (‘Setting up of helicopter facilities’), it was reported that “…Heading the German officials is Colonel Hoffmeister who spoke highly of the RMA and Malta Police pilots and technicians training in Germany. The German Air Force colonel is the holder of the Iron Cross. He lost a leg over the Russian front at the age of 19”

Luftwaffe base set-up team at Luqa led by Colonel Hoffmeister on April 24, 1972.

Stage 2: on May 19, 1972, Fassberg’s technical school delivered nine technicians plus two helicopters to Malta. According to the Times of Malta of May 20, 1972, (‘German helicopters arrive in crates’): “The … technicians returned on the same aircraft. From Luqa… the Maltese technicians, themselves, will assemble the rotary-wing aircraft under… supervision”.

Maltese helicopter technicians at Fassberg (1971-1972).

Stage 3: on May 29, 1972, Fassberg’s helicopter pilots’ school was delivered. Eight helicopter pilots and two assembled helicopters (spare engine included) were flown to Malta. We sat on hammock seats with helicopters (strapped down nose to tail) at our knees. As the Times of Malta, of May 30, 1972 (‘Copter pilots back from Germany’) reported: “…the eight… pilots who have been in Germany undergoing training for the past eight months arrived yesterday afternoon…”

This completed the full delivery of a complete unit of high-quality military standard: four Bell 47G-2 helicopters (with spares), nine technicians (Class 1 standard) and eight pilots (with military licences).

In addition, Fassberg aided in setting up an airbase at St Patrick’s Barracks and loaned flying instructors to help us pilots assimilate to Malta’s particular flying conditions and military and civil air traffic situation. This was a very generous donation by West Germany to Malta.

Crated helicopters unloaded at Luqa, on May 19, 1972.

High training standards

I have written a book, hopefully to published in autumn this year. Some of my motives for doing so include recording for posterity my personal gratitude to those closely involved in our training and formation, to my fellow pioneers who formed the Helicopter Flight and to others who advised in the Flight’s foundation.

Nevertheless, I take this opportunity to put on record my appreciation of the thoroughness of the courses and the high standard demanded in practice and in theory.

The pilots’ course was a ‘steeplechase’ of flying checks and theoretical tests and exams (bare pass mark of 80 per cent). The technicians’ course had the pass mark set at 90 per cent.

It was indeed fortunate for the secure foundation of the Helicopter Flight that its ‘gestation’ was in the ‘womb’ of both the pilots’ and technical schools of the Luftwaffe, at Fassberg (October 1971 to May 1972).

The instructor pilots had nerves of steel. They were trained to intervene and wrest control of the helicopter in flight only at the very last moment, not too soon and not too late!

Maltese helicopter pilots at Fassberg - award of ‘Wings’ (May 1972)

Personal anecdote

Here follows an anecdote of my own personal experience of such a situation, in the very early days of my course. It is not unique to me. I am sure my fellow pilot trainees have similar stories to tell.

“As my aircraft overcame gravity and lifted, I was elated. I was airborne! But my elation was very short-lived. I saw that I was not straight and level but tilted. This could be dangerous. Should the advancing rotor blade have stuck the ground, the helicopter may well have been pole-vaulted onto its back. The consequences do not bear thinking about!

“God be thanked there was no ground strike. I yanked the cyclic stick control right over and jerked the collective pitch control up, with relevant action on the ‘rudder’ pedals. The helicopter leapt up and keeled over. Then the nose dipped. So it went on. The helicopter swung to and fro, left and right. Still, my instructor kept silent. Eventually, a curt voice came over the headphones: “I have it!” He landed on the spot, turned to me and ordered: “Try again.”’

On arrival at Fassberg, I learnt that the Maltese servicemen in general, RMA in particular, were held in high esteem by the Luftwaffe. It was only 30 years earlier that Malta’s anti-aircraft gunnery had impressed the Luftwaffe.

By the time we qualified and came to leave Fassberg in 1972, I had been told by the relevant pilots’ and technicians’ course commanders that we Maltese had acquitted ourselves well and had performed well.

I was personally told by the technicians’ course commander that the Maltese technicians had made remarkable progress, qualified ahead of schedule and were then entrusted with Class 1 (unsupervised, with the authority to sign off jobs) role in Fassberg’s hangar. I felt immensely proud of them. We carried Malta’s name high.

A helicopter at St Patrick’s Barracks

Fassberg-qualified founder members

The Fassberg-qualified founder members are listed hereunder, with their ranks at the time:Pilots: 2/Lt Peter Micallef-Eynaud; WO1 Carmel Galea; WO1 Charles Mansueto; WO2 Anthony Abela; PSgt Joseph Smith; PSgt Jude Thaddeus Cachia; PC Joseph Agius; and PC Lawrence Muscat.

Technicians: PSgt Joseph Aquilina; PSgt Ronald Micallef; Bdr Ronald Xuereb; PC Charles Bonnici; PC Alfred Stivala; PC John Micallef Hawkes; PC Joseph Incorvaja; Gnr Mario Mizzi; and Gnr Thomas Briffa.

I acknowledge the privilege it has been for me to have been the ab origine flight commander. I was keenly aware of the grave responsibility I bore, having only just turned 21 years old. It was gratifying to command an elitist unit, whose members were well above average.

I happily and proudly record for posterity their ingenuity, creativity, keenness and ‘drive’. The hangar/workshop was set up within a very short time; ancillary equipment was readied. The helipad was marked out.

A ground crew was recruited, whose duties covered air marshaller/fire guard, refuelling, APU start-ups, etc. Some were trained as aerial spotters.

Establishing a military flying unit ab origine involves a great deal: documentation and registration, insurances, licensing (aircraft and pilots), orders, procedures, protocols, schedules and the logistics ‘train’. I acknowledge the guidance and encouragement given me by the various authorities (military, civil aviation and British Army Air Corps).

Early years ‘a great challenge’

The early years were a great challenge and difficult for the Flight. Budgetary restraints sabotaged our logistics. The infant Flight matured into a fully operational unit on April 12, 1973, a day after my 22nd birthday.

Added to our regular flight missions (training, patrol, casualty/medical evacuation, ferry, aerial reconnaissance and photography) we were integrated into air-land-sea Combined Operations. A network of command and control was set up. A pre-dawn to post-dusk standby roster of technician and pilot crews was laid down.

Some very good work was done. On such occasion, the Flight and the Maritime Battery were commended by the air commodore (RAF) in Malta. RSM Charles

Mansueto and PSgt Joseph Smith in the air (pilots, Helicopter Flight) and Sgt Falzon at sea (boat master, Maritime Battery) affected a SAR mission.

“We much admire the manner in which it was carried out,” the air commodore said.

To the current Air Wing commander goes the personal greeting from the ab origine flight commander spanning the past half-century. With my greeting goes my augury for success with safety.

I give him two words of advice. Firstly, remember and honour your ancestry in Maltese military aviation. Secondly, take heed of the moral of the legend of Daedalus and his irresponsible son Icarus. Hals-und-Beinbruch! (Break a leg)

Peter Micallef-Eynaud is a medical doctor, moral theologian and former military officer and helicopter pilot, original Helicopter Flight commander.

The author with the last surviving B47G-2 (2022)