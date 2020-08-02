A Maltese priest has died of COVID-19 in Bolivia, where he had worked for a long time as a missionary.

The Carmelite Order in Bolivia that Valerjan Mercieca died on Saturday after falling ill with the novel coronavirus.

The Order expressed its gratitude "for the tireless missionary service that our brother gave to our beloved Bolivian lands".

Missio Malta, the international mission agency of the Catholic Church in Malta, said Mercieca had contracted the virus in the course of his work in Bolivia.

The agency said he had spent his whole life working among the poor as a missionary.