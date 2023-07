Fr Sandro Overend Rigillo OFM has been appointed Apostolic Vicar for Benghazi by Pope Francis.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna, bishop Anton Teuma and auxiliary bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi congratulated the bishop-elect and promised him their prayers.

Fr Overend Rigillo succeeds Bishop Sylvester Magro, who stepped down a few years ago on turning 75. He died in 2018.