The Maltese believe that the spread of infectious diseases is the single most serious problem facing the world, with climate change ranking second, according to the latest Eurobarometer survey.

Close to 30 per cent of Maltese believe that the spread of infectious diseases is the single most serious problem facing the world as a whole. The percentage is largely above the EU average of 17 per cent and an increase of 24 per cent since the last survey conducted in 2019.

27 EU member rank on what they consider to be the single most serious problem facing the world. Photo: Eurobarometer

Just over 500 respondents in Malta were interviewed for the survey held between March 16 and April 3, where respondents were asked from a list of 11, which issue they believed to be the single most serious problem facing the world as a whole.

In Malta, close to one in five respondents, 19 per cent (similar to the EU average of 18 per cent) consider climate change to be the single most serious problem facing the world. The drop is a drastic one, by 14 percentage points from the previous year.

The Maltese are not the only ones concerned about the spread of infectious diseases, with Bulgaria at 36 per cent, Italy at 34 per cent and Croatia and Estonia at 29 percent.

Overall, the survey shows that European citizens believe climate change is the single most serious problem facing the world. More than nine out of 10 people surveyed consider climate change is a serious problem (93 per cent).

When asked to pick out the single most serious problems facing the world, over a quarter (29 per cent) chose either climate change, 18 per cent the deterioration of nature and seven per cent health problems due to pollution.

Still, over eight in 10 Maltese respondents, 86 per cent (above EU average of 78 per cent) think that climate change is a "very serious problem".

Three quarters of Maltese respondents believe that national governments are responsible for tackling climate change (75 percent compared to the EU average of 63 percent), whilst 69 per cent believe it is the EU’s responsibility.

More than half, 52 per cent, of Maltese say they are personally responsible for tackling climate change, and close to three quarters of respondents say they have taken action to fight climate change in the past six months (74 per cent).

While 10 per cent of Maltese respondents expressed huge concern about poverty and the lack of drinking water as well and another 10 per cent showed concerns about health problems coming from pollution, there seems to be little worry about armed conflicts and international terrorism.

Maltese are also more likely than the EU average to have installed equipment in their homes to control and reduce energy consumption, 29 per cent versus 10 per cent in the EU as a whole.

Over nine in 10 respondents agree that tackling climate change and environmental issues should be a priority to improve public health.

More than nine in 10 Maltese respondents think it is important that both their national government and the EU set ambitious targets to increase the amount of renewable energy used by 2030.

A total of 81 per cent (above the EU average of 75 per cent) think that the money from the economic recovery plan should mainly be invested in the new green economy.