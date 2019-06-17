Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has again failed to deport a Maltese man convicted of killing his wife in 1993, according to Australian media reports.

The man, Frederick Chetcuti, was sentenced to 24 years in prison after he beat his wife with a rock and drowned her in a river while his teenaged son was in the car.

Mr Chetcuti was born in Malta and moved to Australia in 1948 when he was two years old.

Mr Dutton had tried to cancel Mr Chetcuti’s visa in 2017 as his time in prison was nearing its end, on the grounds that he "was of bad character", ABC reported.

That move was appealed in Federal court and Mr Dutton agreed to go back on his decision in the days leading up to the hearing.

The same day the hearing was scheduled however, he tried once again to cancel Mr Chetcuti’s visa, according to reports.

The Australian Federal court has now decided to overturn that decision, saying it was likely Mr Dutton only considered Mr Chetcuti’s visa status for "no longer than 11 minutes".

The court heard how a brief was "placed on the Minister's desk at about 9:16am on August 14, 2017" - the day the Federal Court would formalise Mr Dutton's consent to having his original decision quashed.

The paperwork was signed off by a judge at 10:14am that day, and the Minister cancelled the visa a second time at 10:25am - just 11 minutes later.

Mr Chetcuti’s lawyer argued the quick decision meant Mr Dutton had not taken the appropriate amount of time to consider the 130-page document related to the man’s visa status. The Home Affairs Minister was not allowed to make a new decision until the court officially declared its decision to leave its original ruling.

The minister’s lawyers, on the other hand, argued the brief was put on his desk an hour earlier, and suggested he could have begun his reading then.

The court, however, said there was no evidence that Mr Dutton started reading the brief earlier.

Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton.

Mr Dutton has already said he will try to deport Mr Chetcuti again, decrying him as a "person who committed a heinous crime and does not deserve to be in our country".

What was Frederick Chetcuti convicted of?

In 1991, Mr Chetcuti had followed his wife, forced her off the road, kidnapped her and battered her with a rock. He eventually dumped her body in river, weighing her body down with rocks until she drowned.

A court said Mr Chetcuti had killed his wife because she was seeking relief against him and he was afraid he would lose some of his property.

The man was also sentenced to another two years in prison while he was behind bars after being convicted of assaulting his cellmate.

Mr Chetcuti was more recently appealing against a 2018 Federal Court judgement that upheld the Australian Home Affairs Minister’s request to cancel Mr Chetcuti’s visa. In his judgement, Federal Court Justice Steven Rares warned there was "an ongoing risk that Mr Chetcuti will reoffend".