The smash-hit jukebox musical Il-Kbir Għadu Ġej is returning to the Mediterranean Conference Centre this summer, promising a bigger and better spectacle than the original show staged in 2019.

Created and directed by Sean Buhagiar, based on the music hits of Freddie Portelli and penned by Malcolm Galea with musical direction by Dominic Galea and choreography by Warren Bonello, the musical will be featuring most of the original cast, with some new additions.

The coveted lead role of Il-Kredu will once again be played by singer Kevin Borg. Amber, Marilena Gauci, Max Dingli, Michela Galea, Mark Tonna, Petra and Manwel Cassar are also resuming their roles, while Debbie Scerri, Julie Pomorski, Gianluca Mifsud, Sean Briffa and Daron Galea are joining the cast.

The musical features 30 of Portelli’s hits, including the popular Viva Malta, Flimkien, Xewqat Sbieħ, Se Jkolli Nemmen, Għal Dejjem and Ħallini but also lesser-known numbers like Bħalek Hawn Kemm Trid, Ma Taħraqni B’Xejn and Dak ir-Rock n’ Roll.

The producers have also released a remix of Ħallini, by DJ Micimago, which will be available on Spotify along with the original cast recording of the musical.

Ten shows will be staged between July 30 and August 15. For tickets, visit www.showshappening.com.

The project is supported by Arts Council Malta and Kinnie and produced by Balzunetta Productions.