Maltese musical theatre performer Peter Camilleri recently successfully completed with distinction an MA in Musical Theatre at the prestigious Royal Academy of Music in London.

He also earned the Fell Trust award for all-round outstanding performer in the main role during the end-of-year musical The Wedding Singer, for which he was also an assistant choreographer.

Peter Camilleri

Camilleri also qualified with an LRAM as a singing teacher and has been offered a contract by the agency BBA Management of London, which specialises in the personal representation of actors and creatives in the theatre, television and film industry.

His overseas journey started through an initiative entitled ‘A Week in the Life’, organised by Ben Darmanin and Lucienne Camilleri in 2014, during which he took part in an intensive musical theatre workshop at MPAA, formerly Margaret Howard Theatre College.

This was followed by a three-year course at the end of which Camilleri obtained a Diploma in Musical Theatre and ISTD DDI and DDE qualifications in tap and modern jazz respectively.

Through his agent PMA, he was given his first professional performance contract when he joined the cast of We Will Rock You on Royal Caribbean cruise liners. While on the cruise he also formed part of a guest entertainment group Vocal Xtr3me, and worked throughout the following year on various cruise ships.

However, in 2019 all contracts were cut short due to COVID-19 and Camilleri travelled back to Malta where he joined the cast of the musical The Addams Family, playing the role of Lucas Beineke, which was held at the MCC in March 2020.

During the pandemic, he flew back to London for a year of intense training to pursue his MA studies at the Royal Academy of Music.

Camilleri’s studies were carried out with the help of a Malta Arts Scholarships Scheme and his MA was partly funded by the BOV Joseph Calleja Foundation.