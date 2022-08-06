The 44thedition of the World Chess Olympiad in Chennai India, is now halfway through, with the Maltese national teams facing very strong opponents.

The starting position of Malta’s men team was ranked at the 116th level out of a total of 188 countries from around the world.

Six matches were played so far in the Open section, with Malta winning by 3 points against Timor-Leste, Fiji and by 2 ½ points against Palestine.

The Maltese team lost by 1-3 against Ecuador, half a point against Yemen and 0-4 against Serbia and Iraq.

During the seventh round scheduled for Saturday, Malta is paired against the Sao Tome and Principe team.

The women’s team is ranked in 107th place out of a total of 162 countries.

In the women’s section, the Maltese team defeated Eritrea and Bhutan by 3 ½ points and Eswatini by 3-1.

