The women’s and men’s national teams participated in the bi-annual Chess Olympiad held in Chennai, India.

The Olympiad was originally planned to be held in Moscow and was moved to India just over four months ago.

India exceeded all expectations by managing to hold the biggest and one of the best ever organized Olympiads in such a short period of time.

Malta Chess Federation president Geoffrey Borg, who is considered an expert in organizing such large events, was involved as a consultant. He was also the FIDE Delegate at the Olympiads. International Arbiter Noel Grima was also part of the contingent as an arbiter of the Women’s Olympiad.

The Maltese women’s team consisted of Filipina Thornton (board 1), Jamie Farrugia (board 2), Urna Psaila (board 3), Milena Stagno (board 4) and Hayley Thornton (reserve).

At 11 years, Haley Thornton was one of the youngest participants in this Olympiad and drew a lot of attention from the international media and public. Peter Sammut Briffa was the team captain.

The women’s team fared as expected.

