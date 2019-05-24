Take in the scenic Grand Harbour views and relive local traditions at the Valletta Water­front tomorrow and every Thursday evening.

Activities include traditional folk dancing, falconry displays, terramaxka (street organ) music and artisan market stalls, among other activities.

For more information, visit www.vallettawaterfront.com. 

