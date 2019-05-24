Take in the scenic Grand Harbour views and relive local traditions at the Valletta Waterfront tomorrow and every Thursday evening.
Activities include traditional folk dancing, falconry displays, terramaxka (street organ) music and artisan market stalls, among other activities.
For more information, visit www.vallettawaterfront.com.
