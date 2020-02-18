An 88-year-old Maltese man is stranded on a cruise liner in Cambodia that is now linked with at least one case of coronavirus.

The senior citizen, whose name is being withheld, is one of the 233 passengers still aboard the MV Westerdam, after all other passengers – including two other Maltese – were evacuated.

According to his son-in-law, the man is “in good spirits, although he is getting a bit tired.”

The elderly man was not aware of the presence of the other two compatriots aboard the ship, and was surprised to learn that they had returned to Malta but he was left behind.

On Monday, Anamaria Magri Pantea and Vincent Magri told Times of Malta that an 18-month wait for the cruise trip in Asian seas had turned into a nightmare for the couple. They returned to Malta over the weekend.

The man's son-in-law said that the US cruise operator seemed to be organising the return of the remaining passengers, however, “things seem to be back on hold” after an 83-year-old American woman was stopped late Saturday on arriving in Malaysia after airport staff detected a fever. She was later diagnosed with the coronavirus.

He hopes that the Maltese authorities help out his father-in-law as they have done for the Magris.

Cruise passengers scatter despite virus fears

A scramble has intensified to trace passengers from the MV Westerdam as there are fears that scores of cruise goers have been scattered across the world without full health checks.

Passenger Christina Kerby, whose tweets drew widespread attention, admitted she “was surprised” to be allowed on a tour of the Cambodian capital before being given the complete all-clear from the virus.

“I have young kids back home (in the US) and wouldn’t want to risk infecting them or anyone around me if I am carrying the virus,” she told AFP.

The Westerdam was at sea for two weeks during which it was barred from Japan, Guam, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand over fears it could be carrying the virus, which originated in China and has killed nearly 1,800 people.

On Thursday Cambodia, a staunch ally of Beijing, allowed the ship to dock at Sihanoukville.

It was met by the kingdom’s bombastic premier, who hugged disembarking passengers as he swiftly latched on to the Westerdam’s PR potential for a nation more often in the spotlight for human rights abuses.

His stance won applause from US President Donald Trump.