A prestigious appointment is lined up for FIFA badge referee Matthew De Gabriele as he will be in charge of the UEFA Youth League game that will see Italian giants Juventus involved.

The Bianconeri will face Maccabi Haifa as they will kickstart the second round of their group phase appointments.

The match will be held at the Netanya Stadium, in Israel with De Gabriele set to be aided by fellow Maltese officials Jurgen Spiteri and Mitchell Scerri as Assistant Referees.