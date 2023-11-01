The World Aquatics together with the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta organised a highly successful Waterpolo Development Course for technical officials in Malta last week.

Hosted at the IPES University of Malta, the course witnessed an enthusiastic turnout, with participants hailing the event as an essential milestone for the development of waterpolo referees.

The event’s success can be attributed to the expertise and engaging teaching style of Massimiliano Caputi, who conducted the course.

Caputi’s vast knowledge and his ability to inspire and educate the participants left a lasting impression on all attendees.

The primary objective of the World Aquatics Waterpolo Development Course was to expand the pool of qualified waterpolo referees and elevate the competency of existing officials.

