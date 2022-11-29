The Maltese Olympic Committee announced the finalists of the 19th Edition of the annual Gala Sports Awards which will take place on December 7 at the Corinthia Palace Hotel and Spa in Attard.

Having been cancelled for two consecutive years, the awards will be making a welcome return. Athletes will be recognised for their accomplishments during the competition period November 2019 – October 2022.

Award Categories start from the Special Award, followed by Bronze, Silver and Gold and will be bestowed based on the results achieved in major international competitions organised under the auspices of the International Federation of the athletes’ respective sport or a recognised and reputable International Sport Organisation.

Awards for Special Achievements, Olympians and special category within the Hall of Fame will be presented.

Click here for full story