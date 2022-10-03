In a bid to boost sports that are not part of the sports programme during the forthcoming Games of the Small States of Europe in 2023, the Maltese Olympic Committee has taken the initiative to host the inaugural edition of the Malta Invitational Games.

These Games, which will take place from tomorrow to Sunday, follow the now defunct Friendship Games which were previously organised by the Maltese Olympic Committee and CONI Sicilia.

Through these Games, Malta is set to welcome approximately 180 athletes representing 10 countries, namely Andorra, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Luxembourg, Montenegro, San Marino and Malta.

This year’s sports portfolio includes bowling, taekwondo and triathlon.

