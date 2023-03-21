Less than 70 days remain until the start of the XIX Games of the Small States of Europe Opening Ceremony in Valletta.

As preparations continue to progress, the Maltese Olympic Committee hosted a meeting for chefs de mission and technical delegates representing the nine GSSE Countries for meetings in Malta.

Over 25 delegates participated in meetings and presentations relating to events, logistics, medical services, transportation, opening and closing ceremonies as well various venue site visits.

The first visit was to athlete accommodation, which is currently undergoing a major refurbishment and will be fully operational a few weeks before the arrival of the first athletes.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt