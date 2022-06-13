The Maltese Olympic Committee (MOC) launched the official logo for the Games of the Small States of Europe (GSSE) 2023 on Monday.

In a press conference to commemorate this launch, the logo, featuring five overlaid Maltese ‘eyes’ in the colours of the Olympic Rings, was unveiled in front of Dr Clifton Grima, Minister for Education, Sport, Youth, Research and Innovation, as well as representatives and athletes from the different sports which will compete at the Games.

Maltese Olympic Committee president Julian Pace Bonello, who is co-chairing the Games’ organizing committee together with SportMalta CEO Mark Cutajar, said the Games will be an exciting moment for the MOC as Malta will become ‘the centre of Europe’.

“In these past few days, we had over delegates from all the participating countries, who praised our organisation and our facilities where eventually these Games will be held,” Pace Bonello said.

