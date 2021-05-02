The Maltese Olympic Committee has launched the Youth Development Scheme.

Previously known as the Youth Elite Scheme, the revised programme continues to build on the previous programme and now includes six categories for athletes born between 2004 and 2009 as well as a category for athletes aged 18+.

The selection criteria is based on the projected performance level of each nominated athlete and for which input of the athlete’s coach and affiliated federation was taken into account. All MOC affiliated federations and association were invited to submit their nominations.

A selection committee, set up by the MOC, vetted all nominations. Coaches were required to fill in assessments.