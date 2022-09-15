The Maltese Olympic Committee (MOC) announced the new Athletes’ Commission which was elected following a call for nominations amongst athletes who have been competing at national level in a sport that is part of the Olympic programme, for the last three years.

The Athletes Commission, which will occupy this post for a period of four years, consists of Eleanor Bezzina (chair), Matthew Abela and Sascha Genovese.

The mission of the Athletes’ Commission is to ensure the representation of athletes’ viewpoints in decision-making programmes as well as to offer support and education to athletes to enable them succeed in their sport.

The Athletes’ Commission is represented at the MOC’s General Assembly by two of its members. The representing members are elected by the commission, who will have the right to vote within such an Assembly.

