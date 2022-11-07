The Athletes’ Commission within the Maltese Olympic Committee on Saturday hosted its first Athletes’ Seminar.

The very well-attended meeting was aimed towards competitive athletes, aged 14 and over, and its objective was to share information on topics that are relevant and that support and empower athletes as well as providing them with a forum to be well involved in the Olympic movement.

The seminar was addressed by members of the commission, which is made up of Chair Eleanor Bezzina, Matthew Abela, and Sascha Genovese.

Amongst the topics discussed were Safeguarding from Harassment and Abuse presented by Andrew Azzopardi and Carly Zarb, followed by a presentation by Gabi Calleja on Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, Gender Expression and Sex Characteristics as a Human Right, Media in Sport presented by MOC Media Director Maria Vella-Galea and Joanna Camilleri, GSSE medallist and sports journalist, and Scholarship opportunities by MOC Director of Sport Charlene Attard.

