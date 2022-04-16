Malta women’s international players Emma Lipman and Martina Borg crossed swords in the Serie B Femminile, on Saturday afternoon.

Lipman’s Como Women, who are chasing a Serie A promotion, paid a visit to Italy’s capital city where they faced Borg’s Roma Calcio Femminile.

Both Maltese players were in the starting line-up of their respective sides with Como claiming a comfortable 6-0 victory.

