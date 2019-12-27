The 19th edition of Kumpanija Teatru Rjal’s panto in Maltese is not only delivering plenty of laughs but also raising awareness on important environment-related issues currently of concern to Malta.

As its title suggests, Aladin −Il-Pentow bil-Malti is based on the famous folk tale of Middle Eastern origin, however, the story takes place in the fictional sultanate of Asthmabar, where construction and development are the order of the day.

The evil Jafar plans to take over the sultanate and destroy all trees to increase the sale of inhalers.

A small town thief by the name of Aladdin (Aladin in Maltese) somehow becomes embroiled in the plot. In the meantime, he meets the beautiful Jasmine and finds a magic lamp with a genie inside it: Dame Eugenia!

The future of Asthmabar is now in his hands: will the trees be saved or will everyone end up with asthma?

The colourful spectacle is replete with comical situations for all the family and comes complete with various song and dance numbers.

“We kept very true to the original story but it obviously contains many other elements which ensure that those who come to watch the show will enjoy it. Those who have already attended one of the performances can attest to this,” producer Pawlu Testa said.

The cast includes Matthew Sant Sultana as Aladin, Michela Galea as Jasmine and Rodney Gauci, who is the show’s scripwriter, as Dame Eugenia. Other cast members include Mario Cassar, Louis Andrew Cassar, Lee-N Abela, Brian Farrugia, Jurgen Ciantar, Julie Pomorski, Alexia Micallef, Mariah Mangion, Leah Mifsud, Sergio Agius and Stephen Caruana.

The show is under the direction of Ray Abdilla. Choreography is by Kinetic Dance Academy with live music by the band conducted by Conrad Briffa. Scenography is by Marco Bartolo, while costumes are by Louie Noir.

The panto, which opened on Sunday, is being staged again on Friday at 7.30pm, Saturday at 7pm, on Sunday at 2 and 6.30pm, on Monday at 7.30pm, on January 4 at 7.30pm and January 5 at 6.30pm.

For online bookings, visit www.ktrmalta.com. Tickets can also be purchased from Pawlu Testa Travel, Guardamangia (9947 6468), open from 9am to 1pm, or from the theatre’s booking office (2123 8429), open Monday to Friday from 4 to 7pm and on Saturdays and Sundays from 9.30am to noon. One can also get tickets from Clobber in Mellieħa (2152 0954/7786 0085) or by calling the ticket hotlines: 9999 4987 and 9947 6468.