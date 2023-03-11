A Maltese parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Anġlu Farrugia met with a delegation from Ukraine’s parliament in Bahrain this week.

The Ukrainian delegation, which was led by First Deputy Chairman of the Verhovna Rada Olksandr Kornienko, said it appreciated Malta’s humanitarian aid and its support for Ukraine’s bid to become an EU membership candidate.

Malta’s delegation reiterated its support and solidarity with the Ukrainian people and noted the leading role being played by European Parliament president Roberta Metsola – who is also a Maltese MEP – in supporting Ukraine.

While Malta is a neutral country, that does not mean remaining complacent when international law is breached, the delegation told their Ukrainian counterparts.

The two delegations met on the margins of the 146th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), which is being held in Manama, Bahrain. Speaker Farrugia was joined by MPs Randolph Debattista and Robert Cutajar.