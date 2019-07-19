Spazju Kreattiv is presenting Palettes: Work-in-Progress Session, a project by Katarina Radovic about the preparation and consumption of food in multicultural or expat families/communities in Malta or those with some international background or preferences.

The project is envisaged as an exploration of the phenomenon of ‘multicultural image’ of Malta given in the form of personal stories about people and the food they eat.

Most cuisines reflect an amalgamation of influences and each flavour represents a sedimentary layer of history. Ms Radovic is exploring the current Maltese identity through the repertoire of typical dishes, eaten in multicultural families/communities on the Maltese islands, engaging in discussions with family/community members, taking photographs of them, as well as of the associated dish(es) and/or particular groceries, spices, etc and gathering short stories to create a text piece or an audio installation, which will accompany the photographs.

This work will be giving a general overview of traditions and conformities versus personal histories, tastes and inclinations, as well as the reflection of the colourful daily life of the local people.

Since this is a work in progress, Ms Radovic will only reveal the basic idea of her project, show some images and talk about them as well as about some experiences she had during the realisation of the project.

The event will be held today at 6.30pm at Studio B, Spazju Kreattiv, St James Cavalier, Valletta. For more information, call 2122 3200 or visit www.kreattivita.org. Entrance is free.