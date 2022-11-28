A group of personalities from Malta recently visited the HopeXchange Medical Centre in Kumasi, the capital city of the Ashanti region of Ghana.

The group included TV presenter and producer Keane Cutajar; musician, singer and student Megan May Caruana; social media content creator Amy Borg; musician and singer Kevin Paul Calleja; nurse and personal trainer Daniel Umanah; and videographer Victor Abela.

The centre was set up by the Institute for World Evangelisation, an international association recognised by the Vatican. It started operating in 2016, after years of hard work by founders Mario and Anna Cappello from Malta and their associates.

The Maltese group had very positive words about the medical centre and the professional way it is run. The hospital, which is part of the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), is a one-stop-shop for the people of Ghana, offering a medical centre where people of any age can get first-class medical treatment in an environment that promotes dignity.

The group was impressed with the state-of-the-art equipment, such as the highly sophisticated pathology laboratory, the imaging and diagnostic department, and the paediatric department.

Impressed with the natural beauty that Africa offers and its potential as a tourist destination - singer Kevin Paul Calleja

The HopeXchange Medical Centre houses high-quality operating theatres, as well as a modern opthalmology department that provides laser treatment, apart from other services.

Speaking about the work done and projects planned for the future, Cappello said that the hospital receives regular visits from international medical specialists. He explained that these experts visit Ghana to teach, thanks to a partnership with leading world-class medical institutions such as Yale University, the University of Brescia, the Catholic University of Rome, Harvard and Innsbruck University.

Cappello affectionately refers to Ghana as his second home and the people of Ghana as his extended family.

The hospital boasts state-of-the-art equipment and receives regular visits from international medical specialists.

TV presenter Cutajar said he felt privileged to witness first-hand what the Ghana Mission Foundation had managed to accomplish throughout the years.

Caruana had very positive comments about the people of Ghana and their warm hospitality, while Borg was delighted to have met children who are receiving education thanks to the support of the foundation.

The team from Malta also visited various places around the Ashanti region. Reflecting about the experience, Calleja said he was impressed with the natural beauty that Africa offers and its potential as a tourist destination.

Umanah spoke very positively about the African culture and the many resilient, peaceful, happy people he met.

Abela spoke about his experience with a group of students he met. He explained how the group from Malta inspired them to study hard and dream big.

Ghana Mission Foundation development director Nikol Baldacchino spoke highly of the doctors at the medical centre, the high-quality clinical care, medical and scientific formation, and translation research. He said he was equally impressed by the medical, nursing and administrative personnel.

The HopeXchange Medical Centre has been running since 2016, thanks to a collaboration and support from the government of Ghana and the Catholic Church. The medical centre aspires to keep growing and serving the people of the region.