A Maltese PhD student was recently awarded the top prize in the SESAR Young Scientist Award (YSA) in European air traffic management research during the final competition and award ceremony in Seville, Spain.

Christopher Conrad, a PhD student at Cranfield University, UK, presented research he conducted for his MSc thesis, which aims to develop a data model to support the operation of ‘vertiports’ – specialised sites akin to traditional airports, but for innovative aircraft like drones, eVTOLs and air taxis for transporting passengers and cargo.

Conrad’s MSc thesis delved into the emerging field of advanced air mobility (AAM), a novel aviation sector. A key aspect of this new transportation mode is the development of vertiports, which introduce unique safety and operational challenges.

“My research focused on identifying the most effective techniques for autonomously managing vertiport operations. I demonstrated that AI-based approaches are particularly promising and explored methods to enhance the transparency, reliability, and safety of these algorithms,” he said. “I also emphasised the significance of integrating AAM with other transportation modes, and developed a simulation testbed to refine multimodal transportation algorithms specifically for AAM.”

The research was conducted at Cranfield University in collaboration with NATS, the UK’s leading provider of air traffic control services.

The aviation industry is undergoing a digital transformation marked by unprecedented innovation and infrastructural development. While the establishment of additional standards, regulations and technologies is necessary for the widespread adoption of AAM operations, progress is steadily being made.

Drones are already in widespread use across Europe, and the first commercial air taxi flights are anticipated at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics. “This makes it an exciting time to be part of the aviation research community, and I look forward to what the future holds in these areas,” Conrad added.

SESAR is an institutionalised European partnership between private and public sector partners, and plays a pivotal role in driving aviation research and innovation across Europe. The YSA competition aims to highlight emerging talent in the fields of Air Traffic Management (ATM) and aviation. It recognises individuals who have submitted the most outstanding thesis in Europe at a PhD level and, since 2021, at an undergraduate/master’s level.

Conrad is the third recipient in the student category of this prestigious competition. Previous awardees have gone on to excel in the field, securing roles as researchers or professors at leading European institutions and universities, including Eurocontrol, the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation.

Each thesis presented for the competition was reviewed by a panel of experts. The student category was assessed on five main criteria: Relevance to the thematic area of ATM and aviation; thoroughness of the analysis of the state-of-the-art of the researched scientific field; the level of innovation and scientific depth and progress beyond the state-of-the-art; scientific excellence and soundness of the selected approach; and the structure, clarity and appropriateness of the written thesis.

The final decision for the top three finalists was made by Andreas Boschen, executive director of SESAR Joint Undertaking, following the jury’s recommendations. The jury praised Conrad for going beyond the current state-of-the-art innovations to tackle the question of resource management and schedule optimisation in urban air mobility.

Boschen presented Conrad with a €1,500 prize for the YSA student category and a commemorative trophy.

“The award ceremony was a remarkable platform for engaging with Europe’s ATM research community. Winning this year’s student award was particularly surreal, given the exceptional quality of research presented by the other finalists. More importantly, this award serves as a catalyst to further my career in aviation research, opening doors to numerous professional growth and networking opportunities. In fact, I have already had the privilege of discussing potential collaborations and projects with researchers from several esteemed universities and institutions across Europe,” Conrad said.

Building on his MSc research, Conrad’s PhD will further investigate multimodality, examining the necessary algorithms, procedures and agreements needed to seamlessly integrate AAM within a connected transportation system.

He explained: “Imagine a scenario where a tourist in a remote rural area could use a single ticket for a journey involving multiple modes of transport: a train from the airport to an urban vertiport, an air taxi to a rural vertiport, and finally a conventional taxi to their destination. This approach aims to reduce door-to-door travel time and cost, while enhancing the overall customer experience. It also promises greater sustainability and could alleviate ground traffic congestion in densely populated urban and suburban areas.”

Conrad is also part of the SAFIR-Ready European project team, which is pioneering the development and implementation of systems for advanced drone services in Europe, targeting critical applications such as medical deliveries, infrastructure inspection and emergency relief. By enabling rapid transportation of medical supplies and samples using UAVs, the project aims to significantly improve response times in critical situations. He is also a member of the research council of the Advanced Air Mobility Institute, a global non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing the use of AAM for societal benefit.

Conrad’s MSc research was partially funded by the Maltese government’s Tertiary Education Scholarships Scheme (TESS) programme. The SESAR 3 Joint Undertaking prize is co-funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect those of the EU or SESAR 3 JU. Neither the EU nor the SESAR 3 JU can be held responsible for them.