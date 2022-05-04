Maltese photographer Joseph Lungaro won the title of ‘Photographer of the Year’ at the 15th Annual International Color Awards.

The International Color Awards are the leading international awards honouring excellence in colour photography. The awards ceremony was held online at the end of March.

Train Passengers by Joseph Lungaro

Lungaro won the title with his photograph Train Passengers, which placed first in the ‘People’ theme category and received the highest score from 6,786 entries. He took the winning image in a train station in Bangladesh, while on a photographic expedition. He was particularly attracted by the inquisitive look of the passengers captured in the photo.

Besides this honour, Lungaro scooped two other awards: an ‘honourable mention’ in the portraiture theme category with his photo Poultry Guy, which was taken in one of the busiest markets in Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh, and another ‘honourable mention’ in the sports theme category with Maltese Ġostra, which he took during the village feast of St Julian’s.

Maltese Ġostra by Joseph Lungaro

Other Maltese photographers who received an ‘honourable mention’ at the awards are Christine Borg, Dominic Borg, Stephen Buhagiar and Angie Conti. Charles Mifsud, Domenic Aquilina, Jonathan Bugeja, Henri Mattocks, Karl Glanville and Kent Wisner were also nominated at this photographic competition.

Dolphins or Mermaids by Christine Borg

The live online gala was attended by industry leaders and members of the photographic community from around the globe.

The jury represented the industry’s biggest names and tastemakers including The J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles; The Art Channel, London; Fila, New York; Milwaukee Art Museum, Milwaukee; and RedKite NFT, London which honoured Colour Masters with 658 coveted title awards and 975 nominees in 37 categories.

Birds With Wheels by Dominic Borg

“It was an honour to participate alongside judges from all over the world in the selection of the beautiful works presented. The programme continues to support the work of professional photographers and of those who are simply passionate about the art of capturing the moment,” jury member Alexandra Prata of Publicis Groupe, Warsaw, said.

Walls of Manikata Church by Stephen Buhagiar

Stephen Buhagiar, president of the Malta Photographic Society, said having Maltese photographers awarded and selected among the best from the numerous worldwide top photographers was an “incredible achievement”.

“This is truly a bright spot for us in these uncertain times of change. For these past years, Maltese photographers have managed to make a name for themselves, not only locally, but also abroad, through their artistic photography, work and determination.”

For more information, visit www.colorawards.com.

Devotion by Angie Contie