Clifford Borg is the first Maltese artist to have a track released on the international compilation Buddha Bar Greatest Hits.

It was a dream come true for the pianist and composer, who had longed to feature on the lounge music compilation.

“Dj Ravin, the producer of Buddha Bar is very selective, and to be part of this release it’s a really huge achievement,” Borg said.

To celebrate the end of 2019, Buddha Bar, ‘the founder of lounge music’, released its first Greatest Hits compilation.

Born in 1997, Buddha Bar has more than 40 references in its catalogue, a wealth of 20 years of experience and around 20 venues worldwide.

This triple album CD (and double vinyl) takes the audience to a bold journey to various musical cultures: from the Middle East, India to Africa and South America.

Borg’s track, Firerain, was originally released in 2018 by Austrian label Davinio Records and spent months at the top of the World Chillout Charts. The main message of the song is to find the forgotten fire of youth and to let it out and dance “even when it rains”.

The track also features Indian violinist Gautam Karnik and Austrian producer STJ.

Borg had an eventful year in 2018, playing in prestigious venues such as the Berlin Philharmonic Hall, which was supported by the Cultural Export Fund-Malta Arts Fund, and at the Ennejma Ezzahra palace in Tunisia for the annual festival Les Classiques, where he was supported by the Maltese Embassy in Tunis and the Centre for Arab and Mediterranean Music, CMAM.

Borg is currently working on a new piano album and is preparing for performances in Europe.

Buddha Bar Greatest Hits is available on all music platforms, including Amazon, Itunes, Apple and Spotify.

For more information, visit www.cliffordborg.com.