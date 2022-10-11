The Malta Blackball Federation completed a stunning double success at the World Championships in France when Lydan Debono and Clint Azzopardi won the doubles title while siblings Jake and Chaylon Castaldi emerged victorious in the U-15 category.

For Debono and Azzopardi this was their second world title in the space of four years as they overcame fellow team-mates Owen Amato and Leon Azzopardi in the doubles final in France on Monday night.

It was a stunning result for the Malta Blackball Federation who saw their two best doubles teams go all the way to the final of the world championships.

