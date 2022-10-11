The Malta Blackball Federation completed a stunning double success at the World Championships in France when Lydan Debono and Clint Azzopardi won the doubles title while siblings Jake and Chaylon Castaldi emerged victorious in the U-15 category.
For Debono and Azzopardi this was their second world title in the space of four years as they overcame fellow team-mates Owen Amato and Leon Azzopardi in the doubles final in France on Monday night.
It was a stunning result for the Malta Blackball Federation who saw their two best doubles teams go all the way to the final of the world championships.
Click here for full story
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us