The instrumental post-rock band Poġġi is set to release their second album on September 11 with a concert at the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta.

Entitled Dwal u Forom, the band’s second unreleased post-rock album will feature four long-form instrumental songs which span a variety of genres due to their experiential theme.

The four songs explore a translation of intense experiences into music, pushing the boundaries of the genre to its limits in order to fully narrate experiences in sound.

Poġġi is known for their instrumental music combining melancholic ambience with atmospheric sounds.

They released their first album Tfulija in 2021, in which they tried to translate the first seven chapters of the psychological thriller Jien l-Univers by Nicholas Massa into a 50-minute atmospheric post-rock album.

Poġġi’s Dwal u Forom album launch concert is taking place at the Malta Society of Arts concert hall, Palazzo de La Salle, Valletta, on September 11 at 8pm. For tickets, visit here.