The Holy See has named Mgr Professor Hector Scerri to be a member of the Joint International Commission for the Theological Dialogue between the Roman Catholic Church and the Orthodox Church.

Mgr Hector Scerri, 58, has been a Consultor to the Dicastery for the Promotion of Christian Unity at the Vatican, since 2014.

He is a professor of dogmatic theology and ecumenism at the Faculty of Theology, University of Malta, and the head of the Ecumenical Commission of the Archdiocese of Malta and the Doctrinal Commission of the Maltese Episcopal Conference.

The Joint International Commission which has been meeting regularly since 1980, seeks to promote theological dialogue between the Roman Catholic Church and the Orthodox Church.

It is currently co-chaired by Cardinal Kurt Koch, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Promotion of Christian Unity and Metropolitan Job of Pisidia, on behalf of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople.