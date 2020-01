Vermiglio Theatre Productions is staging Wara L-Ħajt, a Maltese psychological thriller set after the fall of the Berlin Wall, at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta, from Friday to Sunday at 8pm.

Directed by Carlos Farrugia and based on a script by Vincent Vella, the cast stars Michelle Zerafa, Marvic Doughty, Aaron Fenech, Alan Fenech, Renato Dimech, Dolan Debattista, Gilbert Mallia, Daniela Carabott Pawley and Miguel Formosa.

For tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org/en/event/wara-l-hajt.