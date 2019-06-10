Due to rough seas, Friday’s race was cancelled but the powerboat pilots were still up and early with a Pilots’ Compulsory briefing, Pole Position Briefing, including a Technical Scrutineering and a Free Practice on the Practice Course.

As a result, yesterday there was a change in programme, with the first race taking place in the afternoon.

El Diablo, Interceptor Remax and Freccia Blu took to the first podium of GP2 of The VOOMQUEST Enemed UIM V2 World Powerboat Championship.

Marine Diffusion (current championship leaders) did not make it to the finish line only by two buoys and lost their first position in the championship to El Diablo.

Cutting Edge came in at fourth place, whilst Atomic & Grey did not make it to the finish line.

A second race took place in the evening, with Cutting Edge placing first ahead of Freccia Blu and El Diablo. Interceptor Remax finished fourh.

Today, there will be an early start for the pilots, with a Meet and Greet at Marina di Valletta at 9.30am, and spectators are invited to visit and have a chat with the championship pilots and have a close look at the magnificent powerboats, including cheering them on for the final race of the championship happening in Sliema at 4.30pm.

