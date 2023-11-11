Hundreds came together for the President's first edition of the 'Mixja mal-President' (Walk with the President) event on Saturday afternoon.

The fundraising event, to raise money for the Malta Community Chest Fund, replaced this year's Solidarity Fun Run, with the hope that a walking event will bring more people together.

Participants departed Verdala Palace at around 3pm, passing through San Anton Palace, where President George Vella joined the large group.

Among those participating in the 'Mixja mal-President' were Archbishop Charles Scicluna, Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech, and several other politicians from both sides of the House.

President George Vella and Archbishop Charles Scicluna ahead of the large crowd who joined the fundraising event on Saturday. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The walk ended in front of the Presidential Place in Valletta.

Following the walk, Vella thanked all those who joined him, as it will be the last event of its kind during this presidency, as Vella's term ends next year.

He encouraged everyone present to show the same spirit of solidarity shown during the walk, in the coming weeks, particularly in the BOV Piggy Bank Campaign and L-Istrina on Boxing Day.

He said the walk proved once again that the Maltese are ready to unite and be generous with those going through a difficult time.